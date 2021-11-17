MANILA - The Philippines' largest business group released on Wednesday its "wish list" of policies for the remaining months of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry said it hopes the Duterte administration will implement the following measures for the remainder of its term:

Institutionalize innovation for economic development Open the economy now and assist businesses to create new jobs Fully implement ease of doing business Fast-track internet connectivity at competitive rates Modernize agriculture for food security Innovate and digitize the education system, Balance industry growth and environmental protection Assure adequate power supply at a competitive cost Make infrastructure a cornerstone of economic development Fast track the completion of infrastructure and ensure transparency in bids and awards.

The PCCI released this during its 47th Business Conference and Expo, which was also attended by some of the country's economic managers.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua and Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said they will continue to push for legislative reforms that will open up the Philippines to more foreign competition, especially in telecommunications, so that the public can get access to a wider range of services and products for their connectivity.

Lopez said they will also push Congress to ratify the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership or RCEP, which will open up opportunities for more trade across the region.

Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary meanwhile said the agency will pilot test satellite technology for internet communications in underserved areas.

PCCI president Benedicto Yujuico meanwhile lauded the Philippines' jump in the Global Innovation Index from the 73rd spot in 2018 to 51st this year.

"Among the factors cited for the improvement in our GII are innovations particularly in the online sales via e-commerce and improved logistics in the delivery of goods and services. Our better GII performance proves that we are an efficient innovator and that we have the capacity to make things faster, better and more efficient,“ Yujuico said.

Vice President Leni Robredo, who delivered the keynote address to open the event, said that she will also push for some of the items on the ‘wish list’ of the PCCI.

"We will strengthen agriculture. Babaguhin natin ang mindset ng gobyerno: Instead of importation, we will prioritize strengthening local production," Robredo said.

- Report from Warren de Guzman, ABS-CBN News

