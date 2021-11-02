People check out a restaurant at a mall in McKinley Hill in Taguig City on October 16, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday said it is supporting the proposal to put the National Capital Region under Alert Level 2 within the next 14 days.

It also supports the gradual increase in passenger capacity in public transportation from 70 percent to full capacity starting Nov. 4, it said in a statement.

Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 3 until Nov. 14 but businesses, including Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion, have been pushing to lower the alert level by Nov. 15.

Lowering the restrictions will increase operational capacities for businesses, boosting their income and job-generating capabilities.

“The easing of restriction to Alert level 2, which will allow most businesses to operate, and restaurants to increase the capacity of allowed diners is a good move, especially now as we enter the Christmas season and there is a surge in consumer spending," PCCI President Amb. Benedicto Yujuico said.

"Increasing the capacity of public transport will also support the revitalization of business and the economy," Yujuico added.

He said it is "critical" for the economy to fully reopen as businesses lost so much money in the last 2 years. The group also assured the public that health and safety protocols will be implemented.

Yujuico said the country should take a cue from other ASEAN countries which have opened up their economies.

The latest estimates from the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) showed that the economy could gain P3.6 billion per week and reduce by the number of unemployed by 16,000 if the NCR is placed under Alert Level 2.

RELATED VIDEO: