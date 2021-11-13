Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—At least 5 presidential aspirants have been invited to the 47th Philippine Business Conference and Expo of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) on Wednesday and Thursday, November 17 and 18.

PCCI secretary-general Ruben Pascual said the public can join the free event, which would be held virtually for the first time.

“Sa November 18, magsasalita ’yung anim na nag confirm sa amin. Pero alam mo naman pagdating sa Lunes baka may bago na namang listahan,” Pascual said, before Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa dropped out of the presidential race and Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go joined.

Pascual said those who confirmed to attend the event were Vice-President Leni Robredo, senators Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

Dela Rosa had agreed to participate before withdrawing Saturday.

Pascual said live sessions were removed and would give the candidates equal time to answer questions sent to them in advance.



“Ang daming agam-agam ng taumbayan sa kung anong plano nila. Ano ba ’yung tema ng kanilang administrasyon? Binigay namin para may pagkakataon sila na maipaliawanag sa taumbayan kung ano ang maaasahan kung sila ay palarin a mahalal bilang ating mga presidente,” he said.

Robredo was also invited to open the event while President Rodrigo Duterte will close the conference. — TeleRadyo 13 November 2021