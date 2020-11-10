Traveling abroad? Philippine Airlines lists reminders for overseas travel

A Philippine Airlines Boeing 777. Handout

MANILA - Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Tuesday reminded passengers traveling overseas to accomplish profile and health declaration forms, 5 days prior to their scheduled flight.

PAL said passengers can fill up the forms online for flights starting November 12.

Travelers bound for the United States, Canada and Australia are exempted to fill the forms as they are expected to complete them upon airport check-in.

Singapore-bound passengers are required to complete both the passenger profile and health declaration forms online and submit a physical form upon check-in.

Local Manning Agencies (LMAs) may register on behalf of their passengers.

PAL said airport attendants will check if passengers have complete and valid travel documents upon their arrival at the airport.

PAL also advises passengers to check travel and health protocols of their country of destination here.

The airline cautioned passengers that requirements of foreign countries may change from time to time, and they may be required to download a mobile app, accomplish additional online forms, book a quarantine hotel, or secure a COVID-19 test result.

Starting November 11, PAL will open up COVID-19 RT-PCR testing at the Philippine Airlines Learning Center (PLC).

To avail of the testing, passengers can check here.

PCR Tests can be done via drive-thru or walk-in from 8 am to 5 pm daily for P4,500 -- which can be paid via Philippine peso cash, credit or debit card, GCash, PayPAL, WeChatPay, or Alipay.

Results are released within 24 hours by DOH-accredited Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics.