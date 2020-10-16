Palace: Filipinos allowed to go on non-essential travel abroad starting Oct. 21

Airport maintenance personnel disinfect the pushcarts lined up outside the departure area of the NAIA Terminal 1 on Aug. 19, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 pandemic response has allowed non-essential overseas travel of Filipinos starting next week, Malacañang said Friday, potentially increasing customers for Philippine carriers that have suffered amid the pandemic.

The IATF, which met Thursday, "lifted the restriction of non-essential outbound travel of Filipinos effective October 21, 2020," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Travelers should submit the following, he said:

Confirmed roundtrip tickets

Travel and health insurance for those traveling with tourist visas

Immigration declaration acknowledging the risks involved in traveling

Negative Antigen result taken within 24 hours before departure

"Outbound Filipino travelers shall likewise follow the Guidelines of the National Task Force (NTF) for returning overseas Filipinos," said Roque.

The IATF decision ends an outbound travel restriction in effect since July.

— With a report from Reuters