MANILA — Jollibee Foods Corp said Wednesday it posted record-high systemwide sales of P77.8 billion in the third quarter of 2022, higher by 51.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

Revenues for the period reached a record P55.4 billion, the country's largest restaurant operator said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) hit P8.2 billion in the third quarter, up 64.8 percent from P5 billion in the same comparable period, the company said.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company for the period is at P2.1 billion, also higher than P1.6 billion last year, it added.



"The JFC Group achieved another record quarter with system-wide sales reaching P77.8 billion, up 51.3 percent versus the same quarter. All regions registered double-digit sales growth driven by strong same-store sales and store network growth," JFC CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong said.

"I am pleased that we achieved very good results for our business despite the difficult market conditions. Our priority is to realize attractive value for our shareholders by concentrating our resources on our businesses with the highest growth potential," he added.

For the first 9 months, JFC opened 361 new stores. As of the end of September, its network reached 6,351 stores globally.

