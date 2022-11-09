JFC says to discontinue Dunkin' business in Beijing

The Dunkin Donuts logo on the original Dunkin Donuts shop in Quincy, Massachusetts, USA, 10 August 2017. Dunkin Donuts, started in Quincy in 1950, is testing out a streamlining of the storefront name to simply 'Dunkin' since starting the campaign of 'America Runs on Dunkin' over a decade ago. EPA/CJ GUNTHER/FILE

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp on Wednesday said its subsidiary will discontinue the Dunkin' business in Beijing, China due to the termination of the master franchise deal.

Jollibee Worldwide Pte Ltd, Jasmine Asset Holdings Ltd and Dunkin' Donuts Franchising LCC announced the termination of the Master Franchise Agreement for Dunkin' which covers select territories in China. Hong Kong and Macau, JFC told the stock exchange.

The said franchise deal was signed in Jan. 5, 2015. JFC said. Dunkin' plans to continue expanding its footprint in China through franchising, the company said.

Operations of Beijing Golden Cup, which operates 7 Dunkin in Beijing, have also been terminated, it added.

JFC said it would focus on building its business in China through the expansion of other brands.

So far it has 418 Yonghe King stores, 55 Hong Zhuang Yuan and 13 Tim Ho Wan stores in China. It also has 21 Jollibee stores in Hong Kong and 3 in Macau.

"It looks forward to building a significant business in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau," the homegrown restaurant operator said.

JFC has a network of 6,351 stores globally as of Sept. 30, 2022.

RELATED VIDEO: