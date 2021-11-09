MANILA - Third telco DITO Telecommunity hit the 4 million subscriber mark as of Nov. 8 as its country-wide expansion continued, it said Tuesday.

“Today is another proud moment for DITO as we continue to build a world-class telecommunications infrastructure that Filipinos deserve --- and now specifically for our now four-million subscribers," DITO chief administrative officer Adel Tamano said in a statement.

Tamano said the goal is to reach 5 million subscribers before the end of 2021.

The third telco officially began its commercial operations in March this year. It has been building its network to challenge the duopoly of Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc's Smart.

To date, it has constructed over 3,300 cell towers, closer to its goal of completing 4,500 towers by year end. DITO services is also now available to over 50 percent of the Philippine population in line with its second year commitment, it said.

Scheduled area expansions this month:

Nov. 5:

• Mabinay, Negros Oriental

• Tagbilaran City, Bohol

• Cortes, Bohol

• Baclayon, Bohol

• Oslob, Cebu

• Carmen, Cebu

• City of Himamaylan, Negros Occidental

• San Antonio, Nueva Ecija

• Orion, Bataan

• Arayat, Pampanga

• Minalin, Pampanga

• Porac, Pampanga

• Floridablanca, Pampanga

Nov. 12:

• Apalit, Pampanga

• Masantol, Pampanga

• Pugo, La Union

• Bauang, La Union

• Cabaa, La Union

• Burgos, Pangasinan

• Umingan, Pangasinan

• Asingan, Pangasinan

• Camalaniugan, Cagayan

• Lal-lo, Cagayan

• Hermosa, Bataan

• Gumaca, Quezon

• Plaridel, Quezon

• Macalelon, Quezon

• Mabini, Batangas

• Lumban, Laguna

• Santa Elena, Camarines Norte

• San Fernando, Camarines Sur

• Baco, Oriental Mindoro

• Socorro, Oriental Mindoro

• City of Talisay, Negros Occidentaal

DITO earlier said it passed its second year technical audit in July after registering 52.75 percent of population coverage and a minimum average broadband speeds of 89.13 Mbps for 4G and 853.85 Mbps for 5G.

