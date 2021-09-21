MANILA— Subscribers of third telco DITO Telecommunity has reached 3 million as of Tuesday, the firm said.

"DITO Telecommunity, the country’s newest telco player, announced today that it has successfully hit the 3M subscriber mark this morning," the telco led by Dennis Uy with China Telecom said in a statement.

Aside from hitting its 3 million milestone, DITO said it has also expanded to 14 more areas as of Sept. 17.

These include the following areas:

• Norzagaray, Bulacan

• Lupao, Nueva Ecija

• Dupax Del Norte, Nueva Vizcaya

• Laoac, Pangasinan

• Dasol, Pangasinan

• Aguilar, Pangasinan

• Bautista, Pangasinan

• Binalonan, Pangasinan

• San Jacinto, Pangasinan

• Tayug, Pangasinan

• Nagcarlan, Laguna

• Lemery, Batangas

• Maragondon, Cavite

• Lucban, Quezon

By Sept. 24, 5 more areas will be covered, namely:

• Balagtas, Bulacan

• Bacolor, Pampanga

• Santa Barbara, Pangasinan

• Malasiqui, Pangasinan

• Sibulan, Negros Oriental

DITO earlier said it has successfully passed its second year audit conducted in July, registering 52.75 percent of national population coverage and a minimum average broadband speeds of 89.13 Mbps for 4G and 853.85 Mbps for 5G.

DITO's commitment is to offer 55 Mbps speed and cover at least 51.01 percent of the population on its second year.

