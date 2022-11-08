MANILA - The Philippines' unemployment rate eased in September but the underemployment rate also climbed, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate slid to 5 percent in September, which was equivalent to around 2.5 million workers, the PSA said. This was lower than the 5.3 percent jobless rate in August, equivalent to 2.68 million, the PSA said.

Unemployment in September. Chart: PSA

Underemployment, however, climbed in September to 15.4 percent, which translates to 7.33 million workers who were looking for extra jobs or job hours. This was higher than the 14.7 percent underemployment rate or 7.03 million underemployed workers in August 2021, data showed.

Total employment rate for September slightly improved to 95 percent or equivalent to 47.58 million compared to 94.7 or 47.87 million the previous month, the PSA said.

September's employment rate was the "highest recorded rate since January 2020."

More details to follow.