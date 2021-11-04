SSS headquarters. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Social Security System has launched a program to help member individuals and employers affected by the pandemic to settle their contributions, delinquencies and loans minus the penalties.

The state-run pension fund said it launched the Pandemic Relief and Restructuring Programs (PRRP) after observing a decline in payments in 2020 due to the economic disruptions of the pandemic.

“Member-housing loan payment collections from January to December 2020 amounted to P244.36 billion, an 8.8 percent decline from the P267.91 billion collected in the same period in 2019,” SSS President & CEO Aurora Ignacio said in a press conference.

"Prior to 2020, there was a steady increase in our collections."

SSS contribution pay members from January to December 2020 also declined by 8.3 percent to P16.18 million from the P17.64 million recorded for the year 2019, she added.

There are 4 programs under PRRP. Two of which are for employers: The Social Security Contribution Penalty Condonation Program (PRRP2), where "qualified employers will be able to pay overdue SS contributions free of penalties in full or in installments from 4-24 months."

The Enhanced Installment Payment Program (PPRP3) meanwhile allows qualified employers “to pay their past due SS and employers compensation contributions in installment for 9-60 months”.

Both programs begin this month, November 2021.

To qualify for these programs, employers need to show proof that their business was affected by the pandemic.

On the other hand, there are 2 programs for individual members.

The Housing Loan Restructuring and Penalty Condonation Program (PRRP4) lets “qualified SSS housing loan borrowers, successors-in- interest and legal heirs may pay the outstanding principal, interest, insurance dues, and legal expenses of their housing loans in full within 90 days or pay in installments”.

The fourth program is the Short Term Member Loan Penalty Condonation Program (PRRP5), where “all due and demandable arrears composed of outstanding principal and interest of a member- borrower’s past-due salary, calamity and/ or emergency loans as well as loans under the salary loan early renewal program and restructured loans under the Loan Restructuring Program will be consolidated”.

For PRRP4 borrowers, the program will begin on November 22, 2021 and last until February 21, 2022.

For those who wish to avail of the PRRP5, this will begin in November 15, 2021 until February 14, 2022.

“Mahalaga na ma-avail ng mga members ang program na ito, unang una para sa loan deliquencies natin. Definitely kung di natin ma avail at di natin ma-settle ang loan deliquencies na iyan, it will continue to incur penalities. So grab this opportunity,” said SSS Spokesperson Fernan Nicolas.

(It's important for the members to avail this program for the loan deliquencies. Definitely if we are not able to avail and settle these, it will continue to incur penalties. So grab this opportunity.)

SSS said there are over 700,000 delinquent employers with P55 billion in payables.

“Twenty percent of this ay penalties to be condoned, so medyo malaki rin yun pero itong amount na ito it really depends if they are qualified,” said SSS Senior Vice President Mario Sibucao

(It's quite big but the amount depends if they are qualified.)

Sibucao said these programs are still applicable to employers who applied for the same program in 2019.

Interested applicants may visit the SSS website at www.sss.gov.ph or the SSS social media accounts to download forms and list of requirements.