Officials of the LT Group donate COVID-19 vaccines to Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto. Handout photo

MANILA - Billionaire Lucio Tan's holding firm LT Group Inc has donated 15,000 doses of AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines to Pasig City through its Mayor Vico Sotto, the company said on Thursday.

LTG President Michael Tan presented the Deed of Donation on Wednesday to Sotto covering 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines administered last August and October and 5,000 doses of Moderna vaccines for use within the next few weeks, the company said.

Sotto said the vaccines donated by the group were earmarked for persons with disabilities.

The Lucio Tan Group of Companies has close to 40,000 employees and 14,000 third party service providers, LTG said.

The LT Group joined other conglomerates last year in a private sector initiative to source vaccines for the country, and for their own workers.

