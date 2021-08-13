MANILA -- Over half a million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine ordered by the private sector have arrived in the Philippines Friday, an official said.

Dagdag na 575,800 doses ng AstraZeneca COVID vaccine na binili ng pribadong sektor dumating na sa Pilipinas pic.twitter.com/xqamBLGE2Q — Vivienne Gulla (@VivienneGulla) August 13, 2021

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said the 575,800 doses is about half of the 1.15 million doses they expect to arrive this August.

The jabs are among those purchased as part of the tripartite agreement with the national government and the local government units last November 27, he said.

Concepcion said most of the COVID-19 shots will be allotted for the National Capital Region.