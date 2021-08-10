Private firms want to import Pfizer vaccines for children: presidential adviser

A nursing student from the University of Pasay prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during the city’s vaccine drive for senior citizens and residents with comorbidities at the Pasay-MOA Giga Vaccine Hall on June 18, 2021. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The private sector would like to import Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for the children of its employees, an official said Tuesday.

Private companies would like a tripartite agreement with government and Pfizer, similar to its deals with AstraZeneca and Moderna, said presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion.

Government had procured some 40 million doses of the Western drugmaker's COVID-19 jab.

"Government has ordered a lot for its own use and LGUs (local government units) but the private sector would like to see how we can bring in Pfizer so that eventually we can use this for our children," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"Although (vaccine czar) Secretary (Carlito) Galvez said they're planning to inoculate children starting September, October, we’d like to participate if they will allow a tripartite agreement so we can also help the children of our employees."

Children must now be included in the equation due to the rising number of pediatric COVBID-19 cases, according to Concepcion.

"I understand government has a priority sector where they have to prioritize highly vulnerable people but the children right now will have to play into this equation because we don’t want to see our kids going to the hospitals, going to the ICUs (intensive care units) being intubated and all of that," he said.

In June, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 and above.

While the Pfizer jabs have been approved for minors, the age group has yet to be a priority in the Philippines' vaccination program, the health department earlier said.