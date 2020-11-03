MRT-3 hikes speed to 50kph as new 'long-welded rails' improve performance

MANILA - The Department of Transportation on Tuesday said the Metro Rail Transit or MRT-3 can now run at 50 kilometers per hour thanks to a 'massive rehabilitation program' of its rail line.
This means travel time from North Avenue station to Taft Avenue station will improve by 10 minutes to 1 hour and 5 minutes, from 1 hour and 15 minutes, the DOTr said.
At 50 kph, time between 20 trains will also improve to just 4-5 minutes from the previous 8 to 9.5 minutes at 30kph.
The last time the MRT-3 was able to run at 50kph was in September 2014, it added.
“With the increased operating speed, MRT-3 passengers can now expect faster travel time, shorter waiting time for train arrivals, and better and comfortable riding experience,” said MRT-3 Director for Operations Michael Capati.
The improvement in train speed is a result of the installation of the new long-welded rails in all MRT-3 stations, as part of Japanese-led Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries massive rehabilitation program of the rail line.
The MRT-3 has been gradually increasing the operating speed from 30kph to 40kph in October, and 50kph in November.
It is expected to improve further to 60kph in December.
