PAL reopens flights to Tuguegarao

PAL Handout

MANILA — Philippine Airlines (PAL) has reopened flights to Tuguegarao in Cagayan after closing them down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, PAL said its first flight to the Cagayan Valley since the pandemic left Manila on October 28 at 8:45 a.m. and arrived in Tuguegarao at 9:43 a.m. with 170 passengers.

The return flight left Cagayan at 10:54 a.m. and arrived in Manila at 11:42 a.m.

PAL said PR 2014 will now depart Manila at 9:05 a.m., and arrive in Tuguegarao at 10:10 a.m.

Meanwhile, PR 2015 leaves Tuguegarao at 10:50 a.m. and returns to Manila at 11:50 a.m.

PALex president Rabbi Vincent Ang said the airline hopes to boost travel between the vibrant heart of the Cagayan Valley region and other tourist and business centers in the Philippines.

Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba meanwhile said he hopes the resumption of Manila-Tuguegarao flights will further enhance tourism and economic opportunities in the province.

“It will also open possible international and connecting flights in the future to other countries,” he added.

Earlier this year, PAL also reopened more flights to Cebu.

Philippine Airlines (PAL) expects earnings to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2025, its president and COO Captain Stanley Ng said. They posted a record net income of P13.6 billion in the first half of 2023.

RELATED STORY: