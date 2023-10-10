PAL reopens more domestic flights from Cebu

MANILA -- Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Tuesday said it is resuming more domestic flights from Cebu.

In a statement, the flag carrier said it will operate daily flights between Cebu and General Santos City (GenSan) and between Cebu and Legazpi, Albay starting December 15.

The flights will leave Cebu at 2:30 p.m., and arrive in GenSan at 3:50 p.m. The return flight to Cebu, meanwhile, will leave GenSan at 4:20 pm. and arrive at 5:40 p.m.

Meanwhile, flights from Cebu to Legazpi will leave at 6 p.m., then arrive at 7:10 p.m. Flights will leave Legazpi at 7:30 p.m., and arrive at 8:40 p.m.

PAL will also fly three times a week from Cebu to Ozamiz starting December 16. The schedule is as follows:

-PR 2893 Cebu-Ozamiz – every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday departing at 07:35 a.m, arriving at 08:40 p.m.

-PR 2894 Ozamiz-Cebu – every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday departing at 09 a.m, arriving at 10 a.m.

“We look forward to flying more passengers and creating more healthy connections through the resumption of our Cebu-General Santos, Cebu-Legazpi and Cebu-Ozamiz routes, in time for the peak holiday season," said President and chief operating officer Captain Stanley K. Ng.

Ng had earlier told ABS-CBN News that he expects earnings to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2025.

