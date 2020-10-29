Angat Dam 'may reach' highest water elevation by yearend: NWRB

MANILA - The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) on Thursday said Angat Dam in Bulacan may reach its high water level by the end of December if rains and the La Niña phenomenon continue.

Dr. Sevillo David Jr., NWRB executive director said the water level at Angat Dam as of Thursday was at 200.13 meters, just a couple of meters short of its target elevation.

“Itong level na ito ay maganda at kulang na lang mga 12 meters bago maabot ang target elevation natin na 212 meters bago magtapos ng taon,” he said.

(This water level is good and just short of about 12 meters to reach our target elevation of 212 meters before the end of the year.)

David said water supply in Metro Manila, particularly during the summer season, would be likely secured for next year when the dam reaches its highest elevation target.

“Sa tingin natin magkakaroon tayo ng karampatang supply para sa mga panahon na yun,” he said.

(We believe that we will have enough supply by that time.)

Typhoon Quinta, the country's 17th storm this year, left the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday.

“Itong bagyong Quinta mahigit walong metro po ang idinagdag sa lebel ng Angat Dam kaya malaki ang naidulot na benepisyo nitong kasalukuyang pag-ulan at bagyo lalo po sa pag recharge ng mga dam natin,” he said.

(Typhoon Quinta contributed about 8 meters in the water level of Angat Dam that’s why the rains and typhoons helped our dams to recharge.)