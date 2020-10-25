Bulacan towns warned of possible flood as Ipo Dam water rises due to Quinta

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday warned residents of low-lying areas in Bulacan to take precautionary measures as the water level in Ipo Dam rises due to typhoon Quinta.

In an advisory released 8 p.m., PAGASA said Ipo Dam Management will be conducting a spilling operation at 12 a.m., releasing approximately 47 centimeters of water.

Residents of low-lying areas and those near the Angat riverbank are asked to be alert for a possible increase in the water level.

The following towns may be affected by the spilling operation:

Norzagaray

Angat

San Rafael

Bustos

Baliuag

Pulilan

Plaridel

Hagonoy

PAGASA said it will continue to monitor the water level in Ipo Dam.

Bulacan and Metro Manila, as well as Rizal, Pampanga, Bataan and the southern portion of Zambales, are currently under tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.