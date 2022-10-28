Smart prepares for SIM registration

MANILA — PLDT on Friday said its subsidiary Smart Communications is working with the National Telecommunications Commission as the entire telco industry prepares for the implementation of the new SIM registration law.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr this month signed the measure, which mandates the registration of all active mobile numbers to curb SMS-linked scams, among others.

"It is the paramount interest of Smart to ensure that the implementation of the SIM Registration Law will be easy and convenient for subscribers and will not deprive subscribers of their right to connectivity," said Francis Flores, SVP and Head of Consumer Business Group - Individual at Smart.

Flores said Smart's preparation includes studying best global practices and technology solutions from other countries which have implemented the same measure.

Aside from backing the SIM registration, Smart said it has been continuously protecting consumers from mobile-linked fraud. Smart is blocking SIMs that send spam text as well as URLs.

In 2021, PLDT and Smart said a total of nearly P3 billion was invested in cybersecurity infrastructure.

