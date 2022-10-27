MANILA - Globe Telecom said on Thursday it is preparing for the "historic" SIM registration of over 87.4 million customers as mandated by the newly enacted SIM Registration law.

The National Telecommunications Commission has also started consultations needed for crafting the implementing rules and regulations of the measure that was passed on Oct. 10, the telco said in a statement.



Globe said it would commence the registration of all SIM users, including physical and e-SIMs, once the IRR is approved. It said it is looking at international best practices in designing its SIM registration platform.



"We intend for our SIM registration process to be as seamless and painless to our customers as possible. Our goal is to stay true to the spirit of the law in carrying out its provisions, while ensuring that the conduct of SIM registration will be secure, inclusive and convenient for our customers,” said Globe Group President and CEO Ernest Cu.

“We’d like to assure our customers that their data will be protected even as we give them a hassle-free registration process. We wish to effectively roll out this landmark law,” said Cu.

The SIM registration law was passed amid the intensifying concern over SMS-linked phishing scams. Experts and stakeholders have said that the law would help curb the problem.

While waiting for the measure to be implemented, Globe said it has continued blocking spam texts and SMS with clickable links to protect consumers.

Globe said it has blocked 1.3 billion spam and scam messages from January to September as well as deactivated 16,215 mobile numbers.

