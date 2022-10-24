MANILA - Globe Telecom said Monday it has blocked over 32.2 million text messages with clickable links in just 2 weeks in a bid to curb in SMS-linked fraudulent activities.

The total covers Sept. 28 to Oct. 13 which translates to about 2.4 million SMS with clickable links on an average day during the period, the Ayala-led telco said in a statement.

This brought the total blocked spam and scam messages to 1.3 billion from January to September exceeding the total in 2021 which was at 1.15 billion, Globe said.

“The amount of text messages with clickable links we blocked within just about two weeks shows the staggering number of spam and scam SMS that disrupt and threaten customers every day. This is empirical proof that our security measure was warranted,” said Anton Bonifacio, Globe’s Chief Information Security Officer.

"We reiterate our call on our customers to remain vigilant as fraudsters will continue to find ways to circumvent measures that aim to thwart them. Do not engage with SMS from anonymous sources making enticing offers,” Bonifacio said.

Globe has started blocking SMS with clickable URLs due to concerns over spam texts as the messages become more personalized bearing the users' full names, it said.

It said it is the first and only telco blocking person-to-person SMS with clickable links. The measure will remain in effect until the enforcement of the SIM Registration Act which was recently signed by the president. [SIGNED https://news.abs-cbn.com/business/10/10/22/marcos-approves-sim-registration-law]

The SIM Registration Act will mandate the registration of all active mobile numbers using a valid government ID.

Globe said it has spent $20 million or P1.1 billion to upgrade its scam SMS detection and blocking system.

