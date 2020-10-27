Gov't to use contact tracing app Traze in 4 international airports

Contact tracing app Traze will be used in airports nationwide by November 28, the Department of Transportation said Tuesday. Handout

MANILA - Contact tracing app Traze will "soft-launch" in four of the country's international airports beginning Wednesday, the Department of Transportation said Tuesday as quarantine restrictions eased in a bid to resuscitate the economy.

Aside from local tourism's gradual reopening, government also earlier allowed non-essential overseas travel of Filipinos.

The QR code-based app would be implemented at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), Clark International Airport (CRK), Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIAA), and Davao International Airport (DIA).

Passengers will be required to download the app and register before proceeding to the airport, the DOTr said in a statement.

Those who do not have mobile phones or any other gadget may go to the Malasakit Helpdesk at the airport to get a unique QR code or may ask a family member to register them with the app, the agency said.

The use of Traze will be "mandatory for all passengers in all airports nationwide" by November 28, it added.

It will be eventually used in all modes of transport as the QR code can be used at any DOTr office nationwide, the agency said.

Traze, co-developed by the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) and Cosmotech Philippines Inc., is compliant with the Data Privacy Act, according to the DOTr.

"It allows anonymous registration and optional submission of personal information (i.e. mobile phone, email address). It is easy to use and does not require Bluetooth nor GPS to work. It will work even with slow data or WiFi," it said.