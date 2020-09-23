LOOK: Taytay, Rizal to implement paperless contact tracing

Photo of QR codes provided by Traze



MANILA -- Starting this month, in lieu of filling out health declaration forms, Taytay, Rizal is transitioning to a unified mobile COVID-19 contact tracing application. The local government, in partnership with Cosmotech Philippines, recently launched the unified mobile contact tracing tool, Traze.

Taytay, Rizal is the first municipality to adopt a paperless COVID-19 contact tracing system.

According to Mayor Joric Gacula, the LGU is requiring both private and public offices, establishments, and transportation terminals, to use Traze.

Developers of the digital tool said the app has "the capability to trace the movement of individuals including person-to person, person to establishment or vice versa, person to logistics, person to any transportation mode or vice versa." This includes land transportation like tricycle/pedicab, jeepney, taxi/TNVS, bus, and train; airlines; and shipping lines.

Instead of manually writing information on health declaration forms every time a resident enters private and public spaces, he or she must scan the unique QR code generated by Traze which will record his/her entry there.

Users and establishments will be notified immediately by Traze through its automatic notification system if they have been found to have contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

Those without electronic mobile devices, however, may register through friends or relatives, and print out their unique QR codes which can be scanned alternatively.

The developers of Traze assured users that the application is compliant with the Data Privacy Act RA 10173, and does not use Bluetooth or Global Positioning System (GPS).

Traze is also slated to be used by the the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) in their terminals.

The application may be downloaded in the Apple and Google Play Store for free.