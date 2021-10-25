Workers install the new train sets of the MRT-7. Handout photo

MANILA - San Miguel Corp mounted 2 more brand new train sets from Korea on the tracks of the MRT-7, the company said on Monday.

San Miguel said it expects to receive and install 6 of the total 36 sets before the year ends, and eyes to fully open the MRT-7 by December next year.

“Work continues non-stop on the MRT-7 project, so we can meet our target start of operations by end of 2022. I’m glad to report that we’re on track to meet all the key milestones we expect this year,” said SMC president Ramon Ang.

The new train sets were mounted on the MRT-7 tracks between University Avenue and Tandang Sora, last October 23 and October 24. The entire MRT system will have a total of 108 cars, San Miguel said.

The company earlier took delivery of 2 train sets and installed them last month.

The trainsets were shipped by manufacturer Hyundai Rotem from the Masan Port and arrived in Manila last October 17, San Miguel said.

Ang said he expects the shipping and installation of the train sets to speed up as the project nears completion.

"In the meantime, we regularly inspect the trains in storage and are taking all necessary measures to properly maintain all trainsets so they will be in tip-top shape once we are ready to test and operate,” Ang said.

San Miguel said the MRT-7 can accommodate 300,000 passengers per day on its first year of operations, with a maximum projection of 850,000 passengers per day on its 12th year of operation.

“People who have not been able to visit South Korea or travel around using its trains will be in for a great experience, whether they are commuting to work or school. As we expect the economy to continue to open more especially in the coming years, MRT-7 will be ready in time to serve the public as our economy rebounds and resumes growth,” Ang said.

The modern railway is expected to reduce travel time from Quezon City to Bulacan to just 35 minutes. It will have 14 stations and will link with MRT-3, LRT-1 and the Metro Manila Subway.

