MANILA - San Miguel Corp president Ramon Ang on Wednesday gave commuters a "sneak peek" inside the new MRT-7 trains which recently arrived in the country from South Korea.

In a Facebook post, Ang said the new train sets were installed on the MRT-7 track along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

Photos of the trains' control booth, aisle as well as seats still wrapped in plastic, were posted along with Ang's statement.

"We look forward to welcoming our first passengers by December next year. Thanks to our Filipino engineers and workers, we’re progressing very well despite all the challenges. I’d also like to thank the government, especially the DoTR and our LGUs, without whose support none of this would be possible," the businessman said.

The MRT-7 is at 55.3 percent completion, Ang said.

Inside the new MRT-7 train. Photo Ramon Ang

Ang on Sept. 7 announced the arrival of the new trainsets. Six train cars arrived and 4 more trainsets are expected to arrive by December, he said.

The project, funded by San Miguel Corp, is expected to be completed in December 2022.

The MRT-7 will connect MRT-3 and LRT-1 and is expected to cut travel time between San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan and Quezon City.