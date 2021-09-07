MANILA - San Miguel Corp said two train sets for its MRT-7 project arrived in the Philippines on Monday from South Korea.

SMC president and CEO Ramon Ang announced the arrival of the train sets on his personal Facebook page on Tuesday.

Ang said a total of six train cars arrived and were being unloaded at the port, where these will undergo customs clearance.

"In a few days, the trains will be taken to our MRT-7 mainline. We’re expecting four more trainsets to arrive by December," Ang said.

The SMC chief announced last week that the trains were getting ready to be shipped from South Korea.

The railway project, which is privately funded by SMC, is expected to be completed by December 2022.

Once completed, MRT-7 will connect MRT-3 and LRT-1, and can carry passengers from Quezon City to San Jose del Monte city, Bulacan faster.

A total of 36 train sets or 108 train cars are being procured, which will be delivered incrementally. SMC said its depot can hold up to 150 trains for future capacity expansion, if needed.

