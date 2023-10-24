Tesla opens its showroom & service center in EDSA, Mandaluyong. Distributor EV Solutions says it's confident of the growth of electric vehicles sector. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Tesla, through its distributor, opened a showroom and service center in EDSA, Mandaluyong.

Tesla distributor EV Solutions said it is confident of the growth of the electric vehicle segment in the country, particularly EVs in the high end market.

EV Solutions CEO Ralph Calinisan said though there are still challenges in the EV sector such as the lack of charging stations, he is still optimistic EVs will be the future in the country because of its environment-friendly model and also because of volatile fuel prices.

He is also relying on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's statement on having 50 percent of cars on the road electric by 2040.

“Medyo mahal na petrolyo natin. Kailangan natin mas sustainable, next best thing which is clean energy fueled by renewable green energy batteries," he said.

Tesla cars start at P4 million and go up to P10 million depending on the model. But Calinisan said it is still cheaper to operate an EV as there are almost no maintenance costs.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"One full charge of the Tesla is P600 as compared to internal combustion engine [which needs] P4,000-5,000 ang isang full tank. Range of a Tesla is roughly 500 km," he revealed.

He added that, unlike some high end vehicles which would need a 1-2 year waiting period before the owner gets his unit, several Tesla models are available now and ready to be sold.

Calinisan said in the long run EVs are worth the investment, they just need the help of the government to establish more charging stations and further beef up the EV industry. If this happens, he said, more Filipinos will shift to EV.

“For cost-conscious Filipinos, those who want value for money, maybe you wanna shift to a model 3 [P4M] or model Y [P4.6M] kasi mas mura in the long haul. Wala siya maintenance costs, walang kailangan na change oil, change spark plugs,” he said.