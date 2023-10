MULTIMEDIA

Marcos wants half of cars on the road to be EVs by 2040

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gets on board one of the models of electric vehicle manufacturer Dongfeng Motors Philippines during its launch in Pasig City on October 16, 2023, as former Governor Chavit Singson, of the official distributor Legado Philippines looks on. Marcos wants 50 percent of cars on Philippine roads to be electric vehicles by 2040.

