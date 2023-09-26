Megaworld to build condo with EV charging facility

MANILA -- Megaworld on Tuesday said it is building a residential condominium unit in Metro Manila with an electric vehicle charging facility.

In a statement, Megaworld said their 54-storey Uptown Modern in Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig will have e-vehicle charging facilities in all of its seven parking floors located at the basement and podium levels.

This makes the Taguig tower the third Megaworld residential condo to have an electric vehicle facility--the other two are the Maple Park Residences in Cavite, and Kensington Sky Garden in Bacolod.

All units will also have a wireless smart home system that residents can control via an app.

Megaworld said it hopes to earn P29 billion in sales from the tower.

The company's net income climbed by 31 percent to P8.8 billion in the first half of 2023.