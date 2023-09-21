Megaworld expects P5 billion in sales from new Bacolod condo

Megaworld Handout

MANILA -- Property giant Megaworld said it hopes to earn P5 billion in sales from its newest residential condominium project in Bacolod City.

In a statement, Megaworld said their 26-storey Kensington Sky Garden will be a two-tower residential development in The Upper East township. It will rise by 2029, the property developer said.

Each of the 643 units at Kensington Sky Garden will be have a wireless smart home system that residents can control via a dedicated phone app.

The buildings also have sustainable features like g low flow rate fixtures that promote water conservation, occupancy sensors, ED lights for units and common areas, a rainwater harvesting system, and its own materials recovery facility.

It will also have an electric vehicle charging station.

The two towers will have a shared outdoor sitting lounge, and a shared amenity areas that includes swimming pools, play and fitness areas, reading nooks, gazebo, gaming and entertainment room, and fitness center.

There will also be a private dining hall that has its own bar and kitchen for intimate dining events and gatherings, and a function room that can accommodate up to 126 persons in a banquet setting.

There will also be sky decks at the 14th and 26th levels of each tower.

Megaworld's net income climbed by 31 percent to P8.8 billion in the first half of 2023.

RELATED STORY: