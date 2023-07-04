Megaworld eyes P6.5B in sales from new Cubao condo

MANILA -- Megaworld Corporation on Tuesday said it hopes to make P6.5 billion in sales from the 39-storey Laurent Park Condominium that will rise in the Manhattan Garden City in the Araneta City in Cubao.

In a statement, Megaworld said the 796-unit building will allow its residents to easily move to and from various parts of the metro.

"This development is also surrounded by a variety of topnotch establishments and other must-experience locators within Araneta City, which only strengthens its position as the ultimate lifestyle address to experience it all,” said Eugene Lozano, first vice president for sales and marketing at Megaworld Manhattan Garden City.

Laurent Park will have "smart home" units with digital locksets and smart home systems that can be controlled via a dedicated app.

The residential condominium also includes swimming pools, a co-working space, yoga deck, fitness area, children's playground, fitness center and function room.

Laurent Park is expected to be completed in 2029.

In May, Megaworld Corp said its net income in the first quarter of 2023 grew 30 percent to P4.6 billion, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

Currently, the Andrew Tan-led conglomerate has 30 urban townships nationwide.