Megaworld sees P1.8B in sales from new Cavite condo

MANILA -- Megaworld Corporation on Thursday said it hopes to earn P1.8 billion in sales from its newest residential condominium unit in General Trias, Cavite.

The property giant said its 14-storey Maple Park Residences will rise in its 35-hectare Maple Grove Commercial District by 2028.

Maple Park Residences will be the first-ever Megaworld residential condominium that will have a dedicated electronic vehicle (EV)-charging facility at the parking area.

The building will have 200 "smart home" units with wireless smart home systems that can be controlled via a dedicated app.

Maple Park Residences will also have low flow rate fixtures that promote water conservation, occupancy sensors that help conserve energy, LED lights, a rainwater harvesting system, and its own materials recovery facility.

Megaworld's net income climbed by 31 percent to P8.8 billion in the first half of 2023.

