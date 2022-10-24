MANILA — PLDT Inc on Monday said the construction of the Philippine link of the $75 million Asia Direct Cable (ADC) would begin in Batangas in a bid to expand its international and inter-Asia cable network.

Target completion of the 9,400-kilometer subsea cable is expected by the end of 2023, the telco said in a statement.

Submarine fiber optic cables are among the "most critical components" of the internet infrastructure since they serve as the backbone connecting countries while carrying data and enabling digital trade globally, PLDT said.

Once completed, ADC will link 7 international cable landing points across East and Southeast Asia from Batangas, Philippines to Tuas in Singapore, Chung Hom Kok in Hong Kong, Maruyama in Japan, Quy Nhon in Vietnam, Si Racha in Thailand and Shantou in China, the telco said.

“Along with PLDT’s existing international submarine cable systems, the Asia Direct Cable will boost and diversify the Philippines’ connectivity within the Asian region,” said PLDT President & CEO Al S. Panlilio.

“ADC will strengthen not only PLDT’s global network, but will also further advance the country’s digitalization and growing digital economy,” he added.

ADC is seen to provide an additional international network capacity of at least 36 Tbps, PLDT said.

PLDT also recently energized the Jupiter cable system which aims to boost the country's capability to be a digital hub in the region. It also invested in the international subsea cable system called Apricot.

Once activated, the ADC and Apricot cable systems will increase PLDT's international submarine cable systems to 19 and expand current international network capacity to over 130 Tbps from 60 Tbps, it said.

ADC is a consortium comprised of PLDT, China Telecom, China Unicom, National Telecom, Singtel, Softbank Corp, Tata Communications and Viettel Group.

RELATED VIDEO: