PLDT says 'spare cable systems, additional capacity' to keep connectivity during maintenance works

The facade of the PLDT building in Makati on May 09, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - PLDT Inc said Thursday measures are in place to ensure continued connectivity during the scheduled emergency repair of the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) submarine cable system.

PLDT said the operator of the international trans-Pacific submarine cable system Asia-America Gateway (AAG) informed them of emergency maintenance activities on AAG submarine cables in the waters of Hong Kong from 9 a.m. on Sept. 26 to 5 a.m. of Sept. 30.

The telco however said its customers should not experience any impact as it has alternative cable systems to keep its services going.

PLDT Inc added it has invested "substantially" in expanding and boosting capacity of existing and new international submarine cable systems such as the Jupiter Cable and the Asia Direct Cable systems "to provide redundancy and continues service in situations like this."

Traffic rerouting and local caching are also in place to "minimize" the activity's impact on PLDT Inc and Smart subscribers, it said.

"These measures will allow PLDT and Smart to fully serve, during this time, all customers at full capacity by using the spare and additional capacities on all other cable systems that support PLDT and Smart’s operations," the telco said.

"Should there be internet traffic spike beyond the traffic of the past weeks, some slowing down in the busiest hours for traffic going to Asia may be experienced, but no service will be denied, and internet traffic within the Philippines and to the US will not be impacted."

PLDT said it will also provide regular updates as the operation progresses.

Globe Telecom meanwhile said that the AAG cable repairs will have no impact on its customers.