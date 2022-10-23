MANILA — Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista on Saturday said he is “working closely” with envoys from the European Union (EU) to address issues on the country’s adherence to the EU’s seafaring standards and ensuring the job security of Filipino mariners.

The EU early this year flagged the Philippines for deficiencies in local seafaring training and education which it had identified for 16 years already.

It threatened to ban Filipino marine officers on EU-flagged vessels by refusing to recognize Philippine-issued Standards of Training, Certification, and Watch-keeping (STCW) certificates.

Bautista said he has conferred with French Ambassador to the Philippines and Micronesia Michèle Boccoz on resolving the concerns and preventing Filipino seafarers from losing their licenses and certification.

“‘Yong mga seafarers natin they contribute like 6 billion dollars to our economy. Kaya alam mo, I’m working not only with the ambassador of France, but with the other ambassadors in the EU para naman ‘yong ating mga seafarers, manatili sila, sumakay sila sa mga barko ng ating mga European partners,” he told reporters after an event with the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines where he met Boccoz.

(Our seafarers contribute around $6 billion to our economy. That’s why I’m working not only with the ambassador of France, but with the other ambassadors in the EU so that our seafarers can keep working on the ships of our European partners.)

Bautista said he has also spoken about the issue with the ambassador of Norway, where over 20,000 Filipino seafarers are based.

The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), which oversees local maritime schools, said in April it submitted its corrective actions to the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) by its deadline last March.

Among Marina’s stated reforms were imposing in July a moratorium on adding new maritime schools for 5 years.

A technical working group has also been formed to study institutionalizing the National Maritime Admission Examination.

Marina said the EMSA will review the Philippines again in late 2022.

