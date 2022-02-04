MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has urged the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) to comply with the deadline to address deficiencies in the country’s seafaring training and education identified by the European Union, saying the livelihood of Filipino seafarers are at stake.

In a statement, the agency explained that if Marina fails to comply with the deadline, the European Union would no longer recognize Philippine-issued Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW) certificates.

This, the DFA said, bars Filipino marine officers from working on EU-flagged vessels.

“Marina is responsible for the implementation of the STCW Convention. The EU has now given Marina until March 10, 2022 to address deficiencies identified by EU since 2006," the DFA said in a statement.

"We strongly urge Marina to comply. The livelihoods of thousands of our seafarers are at stake,” it added.

On Friday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. said the agency “did nothing” even after offering help and warning the agency.

In a tweet, Locsin said they had also sent a memo to Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade and Malacañang.

“I will stand by the EU/EC which invited me in Brussels away from a useless conference to tell me what was up: 16 years of no action from Marina and the impending doom of our maritime industry. Then offered to help Marina but the in the past 3 and a half years, Marina did nothing,” Locsin said in a tweet.

Locsin said all that EU wanted is the "closure of inferior maritime schools,” some of which he said are owned by lawmakers and other government officials.

The official said these officials "would not know academic requirement," adding that they should already move.

-- Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News