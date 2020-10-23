San Miguel extends RFID issuance to Nov. 30

MANILA - San Miguel Corp on Friday said it is extending the issuance and installation of RFID stickers to November 30, following a surge in motorists availing of the contactless toll payment tag.
“By November 2, all lanes at our toll plazas will be fully capable and converted to electronic toll collection, in full compliance with the government’s mandate. However, after careful study and deliberation, and especially in consideration of so many motorists who have not been able to secure an Autosweep RFID account because of the volume of applications we have today, we have decided to extend the deadline to November 30,” San Miguel Corp said in a statement.
“This means that from Nov. 2 to 30, vehicles without RFID will still be allowed to enter the expressways. Hopefully, this will give more time for motorists to get their RFID stickers,” it said.
Government ordered a cashless and contactless toll collection system in expressways to reduce physical contact due to the threat of COVID-19.
The new toll collection system is set to take effect on Nov. 2, 2020.
San Miguel however stressed that after November 30, vehicles without RFID stickers will not be allowed to enter SMC-operated tollways namely Skyway, SLEX, NAIAX, STAR Tollways and TPLEX.
Motorists who do not conform to the government mandate will have to be apprehended and issued a citation ticket, it said.
Additional installation and reloading lanes at toll plaza entry points have been set up.
Here’s a list of SMC’s Autosweep RFID Stations and Toll Plazas as of October 23, 2020:
Skyway/NAIAX:
Open 24/7
1. C5 Customer Service Center Southbound
2. Old NAIAX Drive-Thru Westbound
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
3. C5 Toll Plaza Northbound
4. Petron Dasmariñas
5. Petron Valle Verde
6. Shell Magallanes
Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
7. Bicutan Toll Plaza Northbound
8. Nichols Toll Plaza Southbound
9. Skyway Runway Toll Plaza Northbound
10. Sucat Southbound Exit
Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
11. NAIAX Main Toll Plaza A & B
SLEX
Open 24/7
12. Southwoods Toll Plaza Northbound
13. After Calamba Entry Toll Gate
14. Eton Toll Plaza Northbound
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
15. Ayala Greenfield Customer Service Center
16. Southwoods Customer Service Center Northbound
17. Sta. Rosa Customer Service Center Northbound
18. Sta. Rosa Customer Service Center Southbound
19. Cabuyao Toll Plaza Southbound
20. Susana Heights Toll Plaza Southbound
21. Mamplasan Toll Plaza Northbound
22. Mamplasan Toll Plaza Southbound
23. Filinvest Toll Plaza
24. Calamba Customer Service Center Northbound (After Toll Gate)
25. Petron Evia
26. Petron San Pedro Southbound
27. Shell Mamplasan Northbound
28. Shell Putatan Southbound
29. Caltex MCX
30. TOTAL SLEX Northbound
31. Southwoods Mall Terminal 1
Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
32. Sta. Rosa Toll Plaza Southbound
33. Cabuyao Toll Plaza Northbound
Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
34. Alabang Entry Toll Gate Southbound
35. Petron Silangan (KM.44) Southbound
STAR
Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
36. Sto. Tomas Drive-Thru Northbound
37. Lipa Drive-Thru Southbound
38. Batangas Drive-Thru Southbound
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
39. STAR Toll Lipa Customer Service Center (Tambo Exit)
40. Petron Lipa Northbound
41. Petron Malvar Southbound
42. Petron Ibaan (KM. 86) Northbound
TPLEX
Open 24/7
43. TPLEX Tarlac Main Office Northbound
Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
44. Petron Pura Northbound
45. Petron Pura Southbound
Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
46. Tarlac Toll Plaza
47. Victoria Toll Plaza
48. Pura Toll Plaza
49. Carmen Toll Plaza
50. Urdaneta Toll Plaza
51. Rosario Toll Plaza
San Miguel, SLEX, Skyway, NAIAX, Star tollways, TPLEX, RFID, cashless contactless toll system, COVID-19 pandemic response, ANC, ANC Top