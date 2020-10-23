San Miguel extends RFID issuance to Nov. 30

NAIAX. Handout.

MANILA - San Miguel Corp on Friday said it is extending the issuance and installation of RFID stickers to November 30, following a surge in motorists availing of the contactless toll payment tag.

“By November 2, all lanes at our toll plazas will be fully capable and converted to electronic toll collection, in full compliance with the government’s mandate. However, after careful study and deliberation, and especially in consideration of so many motorists who have not been able to secure an Autosweep RFID account because of the volume of applications we have today, we have decided to extend the deadline to November 30,” San Miguel Corp said in a statement.

“This means that from Nov. 2 to 30, vehicles without RFID will still be allowed to enter the expressways. Hopefully, this will give more time for motorists to get their RFID stickers,” it said.

Government ordered a cashless and contactless toll collection system in expressways to reduce physical contact due to the threat of COVID-19.

The new toll collection system is set to take effect on Nov. 2, 2020.

San Miguel however stressed that after November 30, vehicles without RFID stickers will not be allowed to enter SMC-operated tollways namely Skyway, SLEX, NAIAX, STAR Tollways and TPLEX.

Motorists who do not conform to the government mandate will have to be apprehended and issued a citation ticket, it said.

Additional installation and reloading lanes at toll plaza entry points have been set up.



Here’s a list of SMC’s Autosweep RFID Stations and Toll Plazas as of October 23, 2020:



Skyway/NAIAX:

Open 24/7

1. C5 Customer Service Center Southbound

2. Old NAIAX Drive-Thru Westbound



Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3. C5 Toll Plaza Northbound

4. Petron Dasmariñas

5. Petron Valle Verde

6. Shell Magallanes



Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

7. Bicutan Toll Plaza Northbound

8. Nichols Toll Plaza Southbound

9. Skyway Runway Toll Plaza Northbound

10. Sucat Southbound Exit



Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

11. NAIAX Main Toll Plaza A & B



SLEX

Open 24/7

12. Southwoods Toll Plaza Northbound

13. After Calamba Entry Toll Gate

14. Eton Toll Plaza Northbound



Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

15. Ayala Greenfield Customer Service Center

16. Southwoods Customer Service Center Northbound

17. Sta. Rosa Customer Service Center Northbound

18. Sta. Rosa Customer Service Center Southbound

19. Cabuyao Toll Plaza Southbound

20. Susana Heights Toll Plaza Southbound

21. Mamplasan Toll Plaza Northbound

22. Mamplasan Toll Plaza Southbound

23. Filinvest Toll Plaza

24. Calamba Customer Service Center Northbound (After Toll Gate)

25. Petron Evia

26. Petron San Pedro Southbound

27. Shell Mamplasan Northbound

28. Shell Putatan Southbound

29. Caltex MCX

30. TOTAL SLEX Northbound

31. Southwoods Mall Terminal 1



Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

32. Sta. Rosa Toll Plaza Southbound

33. Cabuyao Toll Plaza Northbound



Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

34. Alabang Entry Toll Gate Southbound

35. Petron Silangan (KM.44) Southbound



STAR

Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

36. Sto. Tomas Drive-Thru Northbound

37. Lipa Drive-Thru Southbound

38. Batangas Drive-Thru Southbound



Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

39. STAR Toll Lipa Customer Service Center (Tambo Exit)

40. Petron Lipa Northbound

41. Petron Malvar Southbound

42. Petron Ibaan (KM. 86) Northbound



TPLEX

Open 24/7

43. TPLEX Tarlac Main Office Northbound



Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

44. Petron Pura Northbound

45. Petron Pura Southbound



Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

46. Tarlac Toll Plaza

47. Victoria Toll Plaza

48. Pura Toll Plaza

49. Carmen Toll Plaza

50. Urdaneta Toll Plaza

51. Rosario Toll Plaza