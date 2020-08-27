San Miguel says all its tollways will be '100 percent' cashless on Nov. 2

San Miguel Corporation said it is ready to implement 100 percent cashless toll collection at all its tollways, following a DOTr order mandating all tollroad operators to implement the same to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 and provide convenience to motorists. Handout



MANILA - San Miguel Corp said Thursday it would implement 100 percent cashless toll collection in expressways it operates starting Nov. 2 in compliance with the order of the Transportation department to reduce spread of COVID-19.

Based on a DOTr order, cashless toll collections will be implemented at the Skyway system, the NAIA Expressway, South Luzon Expressway, STAR tollway, and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX), SMC said in a statement.

Reconfiguration and additional lanes have already been implemented as well as the free installation of RFID stickers for all types of vehicles, SMC president and COO Ramon Ang said.

“Implementing this measure is a priority for us because it is in line with government health regulations and it will better protect both our motorists and expressway employees,” Ang said.

“We support government's policy to go cashless. We also believe it will stem the spread of the virus even as we keep transportation and mobility open and efficient,” he added.

Ang said there would be no requirements in availing RFID stickers.

The Toll Regulatory Board earlier said more RFID installation stations would need to be put up in tollway entry points to reduce traffic obstruction as motorists queue for their free RFID stickers.

SMC said the Skyway system has 130 electronic toll collection-capable lanes, 134 lanes for SLEX, 36 lanes at the NAIAX and 58 lanes at STAR while TPLEX has 37 ETC lanes which will be upgraded to 52.

Toll tellers who will lose their post due to the cashless migration will be reassigned to other tollways operation areas including the RFID department and the Skyway Stage 3, SMC said.

“While this transition is necessary to help fight the spread of the virus, the welfare of our employees remains a priority for us, especially at this critical time. Our employees will not be displaced. Instead, we will find postings for them that are suited to their skills and competency,” Ang said.

More reloading stations were added in the following areas:



Skyway and NAIAX (open 24/7):

Open 24/7:

1. C5 CSC Southbound

2. Old NAIAX-Drive Thru Westbound

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

3. Petron Commerce

4. Petron C5

5. Petron Dasmarinas

6. Petron NAIAX

7. Petron Valle Verde

8. C5 Toll Plaza Northbound

9. NAIAX Main Toll Plaza A

10. NAIAX Main Toll Plaza B

Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

11. Shell Magallanes

Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

12. Bicutan Toll Plaza Northbound

13. Nichols Toll Plaza Southbound

14. Runway Toll Plaza Northbound

15. Sucat Southbound After Exit



SLEX

Open 24/7:

1. After Calamba Entry Toll Gate

2. Southwoods Toll Plaza Northbound

3. Eton Toll Plaza Northbound

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

4. Southwoods CSC Northbound

5. Southwoods CSC Southbound

6. Ayala Greenfield CSC

7. Sta Rosa CSC Northbound

8. Sta. Rosa Southbound

9. MaTES Office Silangan Northbound

10. Petron Evia

11. Shell Mamplasan

12. Petron San Pedro

13. Shell Putatan

14. Filinvest Toll Plaza

15. Mamplasan Toll Plaza Northbound

16. Mamplasan Toll Plaza Southbound

17. Susana Heights Toll Plaza Southbound

18. Cabuyao Toll Plaza Southbound

STAR

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

1. Star Toll Lipa CSC (Tambo Exit)

2. Petron Lipa

3. Petron Malvar

Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

4. Batangas Drive Thru Southbound

5. Sto Tomas Drive Thru Northbound

6. Lipa Drive Thru Southbound

TPLEX

Open 24/7

1. TPLEX Tarlac Main Office Northbound

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

2. Petron Pura Northbound

3. Petron Pura Southbound

Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

4. Carmen Toll Plaza

5. Pura Toll Plaza

6. Rosario Toll Plaza

7. Tarlac Toll Plaza

8. Urdaneta Toll Plaza

9. Victoria Toll Plaza

Online reloading is also available in various platforms, SMC said.



