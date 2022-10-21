MANILA - The Philippines was warned Friday that it runs the "risk of funding" Russia's war in Ukraine should it decide to import fuel and other key commodities from Moscow, keen on selling oil despite the Western-led economic sanctions.

The U.S. Embassy in Manila sounded the alarm about a potential move by the Philippines, a U.S. ally in Asia, to purchase oil and farm fertilizers from Russia, after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently expressed willingness to do so to tackle the high inflation in his country.

"We would welcome the chance to consult with our Philippine allies before they make any decision that could run the risk of funding Putin's war in Ukraine," the embassy said, responding to a Kyodo News request for comment.

The embassy added that the United States, as a close friend, partner and ally, is "committed to working with the Philippines to address economic challenges."

While the United States and its allies have imposed economic sanctions against Russia, a major oil producer and exporter, since its invasion of Ukraine in late February, the Philippines has not followed suit.

Marcos told journalists earlier this month, "We take a very balanced view because the truth of the matter is, we may have to deal with Russia for fuel, for fertilizer."

Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Marat Pavlov said in a statement issued Thursday that Russia is "encouraged" by Marcos' statements which reflect his government's "independent foreign policy."

According to Pavlov, several major Russian suppliers have said they are ready to supply fuel to the Philippines.

Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven advanced economies agreed in September to set a cap on Russian oil prices in a bid to cut off Russia's revenues for its war in Ukraine while preventing global energy prices from surging by keeping crude flowing.

==Kyodo

