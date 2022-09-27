Marcos seeking Russian oil, fertilizer supply: report

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Quezon City on April 19, 2022, after another oil price hike. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is currently in talks with Russia for possible fuel and fertilizer supply, a report has shown.

In an interview on Bloomberg done during his 6-day working visit in the US, Marcos said he is looking at Moscow for petroleum products amid a tight global supply due to the war in Ukraine.

US-led sanctions against the Eurasian country have compounded the oil supply woes, but Marcos said there may be a need for the Philippines to "approach Russia and say maybe they can loosen up and provide us with some fuel."

When asked if he is currently transacting with Moscow, the Philippine leader said, "yes we are."

Aside from the fuel supply, he said he is also looking into the supply of fertilizer and feeds from the country. Marcos had said he was willing to conduct government-to-government talks regarding this.

It was also important, Marcos noted, to diversify the country's food supply chain and veer away from the traditional sources of fuel, based on the report.

Russian Ambassador Marat Pavlov in June, meanwhile, said his government was willing to help the country in terms of its energy and supply needs.

Malacañang said it would not comment on the matter "until such time that the agreement has been entered into and finalized."

"We cannot disclose the pending transactions, if any," said Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles on Tuesday.

The Palace has yet to release a transcript of Marcos' interview with the international outfit.