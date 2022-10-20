MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday stood by his predecessor's decision not to pursue the procurement of air assets from Russia as several Western countries imposed economic sanctions against Moscow.

Former Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier confirmed that the Philippines dropped its plan to purchase 16 military transport helicopters from Russia due to fears of possible sanctions by the United States, but Russia’s ambassador to the Philippines claimed that the deal is “valid until now.”

“It was already determined by the previous administration that the deal will not carry through, will not go on,” Marcos told reporters on the sidelines of a business even in Metro Manila.

“Now we have secured an alternative supply from the United States… In any case we have meron na tayong kapalit,” he said.

The Philippines has been trying to “negotiate to get at least a percentage” of the downpayment it gave to Russia, Marcos said.

“The deal as it stood maybe at the beginning or in the middle of last year has already been canceled and we have secured another alternative supply for those helicopters that we need,” he repeated.

Russian Ambassador Marat Pavlov earlier said that one of the helicopters was ready to be turned over to the Philippines in June, but the government declined to accept it.

“We are ready to fulfill all our obligations as a reliable partner of the Philippine side in the field of technical and military cooperation and we consider that it will also be done by the Philippines," he said.

“We are still expecting the official notification of the Philippine position but the Russian position is well known,” he said.

“We are still continuing to fulfill our obligation and our producer is still assembling the new helicopters,” he said.

The United States and countries have halted trade relations with Russia and threatened to impose sanctions against those who would do business with it after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

Russia’s continued attacks on Ukraine has killed and displaced hundreds of thousands of people and affected the price of oil in the world market.