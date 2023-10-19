MANILA -- The government of India has allowed the export of 295,000 metric tons of non-basmati white rice to the Philippines.

This is the highest allocation of rice exports allotted by India among the seven countries India allowed exports to.

India also allowed rice exports to Cameroon, Malaysia, Guinea, Cote d' Ivoire, Nepal, and Seychelles, as seen in a gazette from the India Director of Foreign Trade.

After the Philippines, Cameroon had the second highest allotment at 190,000 metric tons. Malaysia is at third with 170,000 metric tons.

India, one of the world's biggest rice exporters, recently banned some overseas sales of the grain to pull down local prices.

Philippine Agriculture Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban then said they will work with the Indian government to allow imports on humanitarian grounds.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. imposed a price ceiling last month on regular and well-milled varieties of rice amid the soaring prices of the staple grain.

Despite this, inflation still quickened to 6.1 percent in September, as rice inflation grew by 17.9 percent. The price cap was lifted earlier this month.

