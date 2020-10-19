Beep card operator installs e-loading devices at LRT-2 stations

MANILA - The operator of the Beep cards contactless payments system has installed new devices called beep e-load stations, or Stored Value Updaters at all LRT-2 stations which will make loading Beep cards easier, the Light Rail Transit Authority said on Monday.

LRTA said AF Payments Inc's (AFPI) e-load stations began operating Monday.

Commuters will need to reload beep cards prior to their commute, using the BPI mobile app, Paymaya, EON by Unionbank, Akulaku, JustPay.to/beep, and Load to beep SMS.

After buying load, cardholders can go to these e-load stations to update the card for an easy and contactless transaction, LRTA said.

“Apart from the strict implementation of safety measures to beat COVID-19, this project initiated by LRTA and AF Payments Inc. aims to provide safer and seamless ticket transaction to the commuting public,” LRTA Administrator Reynaldo Berroya said.

AFPI installed 1 beep e-load station at low foot traffic stations and 2 for busy stations like Araneta Center-Cubao and Recto stations, LRTA said.

Meanwhile, LRT-2 said it will gradually increase train capacity starting today.

"As Metro Manila and its adjacent areas slowly reopen for businesses, we will comply with the directive to increase train capacity. However, we will maintain an acceptable extent of physical distancing inside the train considering that the safety of our passengers remains our top priority," Administrator Berroya stressed.

Berroya also appealed to commuters to stay at the safe distance markings provided inside the trains and stations, and to follow safety protocols.