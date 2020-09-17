LRT-2 extension to Antipolo '92 percent complete' : DOTr

MANILA - The LRT-2 extension to Antipolo is 92 percent complete, the Department of Transportation said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The 4-kilometer extension will add 2 new stations to the LRT-2 line: one in Emerald, Marikina and another in Masinag, Antipolo.

The DOTr said it is aiming for the new facilities to be fully operational by April 2021. The opening of the two new stations have been delayed several times.

Construction of the LRT-2 viaduct began in June 2015.

The government broke ground on the LRT-2 Masinag and Emerald stations in May 2017 and said it aimed to complete the project by August the following year.

The DOTr then said it expected the LRT-2 East Extension Project to be operational in the first quarter of 2019.

In July last year, the DOTr said it expected to finish construction of the extension by December this year.

Meanwhile, the Light Rail Transit Authority, which operates the LRT-2, has yet to announce when it would resume operations at the Santolan, Katipunan and Anonas stations.

Last May, the LRTA said the three stations may resume full operations by September. This was 8 months since a fire shut the stretch of the train line.

The LRTA has said it plans to further extend the LRT-2 by building stations in Tutuban, Divisoria, and Pier 4, Manila. Last year, the LRTA said it was aiming to complete the extension by 2023.