MANILA - Megaworld is optimistic foot traffic will increase during the holiday season as it prepares its cinemas for reopening, an official said Monday.

Cinemas are allowed to reopen under Alert Level 3, which will be implemented in Metro Manila until Oct. 31.

"As restrictions get lifted, we can see that the public are very keen to come back to our malls and we’ve seen a gradual increase in foot traffic, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls head Graham Coates told ANC.

Once reopened, moviegoers will observe social distancing and won't be able to eat popcorn as bringing food won't be allowed, he said.

Stringent sanitization will be conducted to ensure safety during the pandemic, Coates said.

At 30 percent, cinemas are likely to just break even, he added.

"This is not really about profitability at the moment. This is making sure that the cinema is set up properly and that customers are confident to go back," Coates said.

Under alert level 3, the cap in restaurant dine-in operations was also increased while staycations are allowed in accredited hotels.