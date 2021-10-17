Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Sanitizing the cinema ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 17 2021 01:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A worker sanitizes a movie theater as cinemas reopen at a mall in Quezon City on Saturday. Several business establishments, facilities, and services were allowed to reopen in the following days after the Philippine government eased COVID-19 restrictions to help recover the economy in the country which has suffered due to coronavirus lockdowns. Basilio Sepe, ABS-CBN News More businesses prepare to reopen in Metro Manila Read More: Cinema Alert level 3 COVID19 restrictions reopening movie house theater /news/10/17/21/maring-death-toll-climbs-to-23-ndrrmc/sports/10/17/21/guiao-not-surprised-to-see-kiefer-playing-well-in-bleague/news/10/17/21/colmenares-welcomes-pacquiao-de-guzman-endorsement/news/10/17/21/15-bahay-barangay-hall-sa-bakun-apektado-ng-landslide/life/10/17/21/emmanuelle-vera-leaves-for-reina-hispanoamericana-2021