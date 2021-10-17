MULTIMEDIA

Sanitizing the cinema

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A worker sanitizes a movie theater as cinemas reopen at a mall in Quezon City on Saturday. Several business establishments, facilities, and services were allowed to reopen in the following days after the Philippine government eased COVID-19 restrictions to help recover the economy in the country which has suffered due to coronavirus lockdowns. Basilio Sepe, ABS-CBN News