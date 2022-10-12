President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (left) and DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista (2nd left) lead the lowering of a time capsule of the Metro Manila Subway Project. Yummie Dingding, PPA Pool

MANILA — The 33-kilometer Metro Manila Subway project will use CROWN pipes during the construction phase, its manufacturer Crown Asia Chemicals Corp said on Wednesday.

The pipes from Crown Asia Chemicals Corp are "preferred" in major infrastructure projects such as the North Railway Commuter System, Skyway-3, MRT-7, TPLEX and CALAX, among others, the company told the stock exchange.

"CROWN Pipes to be used in the Metro Manila Subway had been rigorously tested by DoTr and consultants accredited by both proponents and conducted CROWN Plant visit for inspections to observe production processes, warehouses and logistical facilities," Crown Asia Chemicals Corp said.

The government and several Philippine companies are working on the P488.47-billion underground railway with funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

CROWN pipes are also used by private developers for commercial, industrial, residential, institutional and energy projects, the company said.

Crown Asia Chemicals was recently named as one of Forbes Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion.

