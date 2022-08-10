Home  >  Business

3 PH firms included in Forbes Asia's Best Under A Billion list 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2022 11:37 AM

MANILA — Three Philippine companies were included in this year's Forbes Asia "Best Under A Billion" list as firms benefit from the easing COVID-19 restrictions.

The list highlights 200 Asia-Pacific public companies with less than $1 billion in sales and consistent top and bottomline growth.

Eagle Cement, COL Financial Group and Crown Asia Chemicals made it to the list, Forbes data showed. All 3 companies are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange. 

The list noted Eagle Cement's $434 million dollar sales, net income of $122 million and market value of $1.17 billion. COL Financial's market value is at $319 million with sales and net income at $27 million and $12 million, respectively, the list showed. Meanwhile, Crown Asia Chemicals is valued at $21 million, with sales at $35 million and a net income of $5 million, Forbes said. 

This year's list includes 75 returnees from the previous year such as Taiwan's Aspeed, which has been part of the list for 9 consecutive years, Forbes said. 

"While healthcare and pharmaceutical-related companies were standouts last year, the post-pandemic return to daily life has benefitted apparel makers, mall operators, restaurants, consumer electronics and entertainment companies, among others," it added. 

