Manny Villar at the sidelines of the Makati Business Club Forum at the Makati, Shangri-La, March 07, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Tycoon Manuel "Manny" Villar remains the richest person in the Philippines, with net worth estimated to be at $8.3 billion, according to the latest Forbes' world's billionaires list.

The real estate titan's estimated net worth of $8.3 billion landed him in the 263rd spot in this year's list from 352nd in 2021, Forbes said.

Villar's net worth is also over $1 billion higher compared to his $7.2 billion total last year, the report showed.

Villar chairs Vista Land. He also has an expansive interest in property development and mall chains, among others.

Port and casino magnate Enrique Razon was the second Filipino on the list at the 369th spot with an estimated net worth of $6.7 billion. Razon jumped higher from his 561st ranking last year, Forbes said.

Tied at the 1096th spot were SM Group's Henry Sy Jr and Megaworld's Andrew Tan with an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion.

The other Sy siblings also made it to the list, followed by San Miguel Corp's Ramon Ang, JG Summit's Lance Gokongwei, Jollibee Group's Tony Tan Caktiong and Philippine Airlines' Lucio Tan.

New entrants on the list include Converge ICT Solutions Inc's Maria Grace Uy and Dennis Anthony Uy, Monde Nissin's Betty Ang as well as the members of the Genomal family, who owns Page Industries, or one of the biggest licensees for underwear maker Jockey, Forbes said.

Filipinos who made it to the World's Billionaire's List 2022:

#263 Manny Villar (net worth of $8.3 billion)

#369 Enrique Razon (net worth of $6.7 billion)

#1096 Henry Sy Jr (net worth $2.8 billion)

#1096 Andrew Tan (net worth $2.8 billion)

#1196 Hans Sy (net worth $2.6 billion)

#1196 Herbert Sy (net worth $2.6 billion)

#1292 Harley Sy (net worth $2.4 billion)

#1292 Teresita Sy-Coson (net worth $2.4 billion)

#1445 Elizabeth Sy (net worth $2.1 billion)

#1513 Ramon Ang (net worth $2 billion)

#1818 Lance Gokongwei (net worth $1.6 billion)

#2190 Tony Tan Caktiong (net worth $1.3 billion)

#2324 Betty Ang (net worth $1.2 billion)

#2324 Lucio Tan (net worth $1.2 billion)

#2324 Maria Grace Uy (net worth $1.2 billion)

#2578 Nari Genomal (net worth $1 billion)

#2578 Ramesh Genomal (net worth $1 billion)

#2578 Sunder Genomal (net worth $1 billion)

* #2578 Roberto Ongpin (net worth $1 billion)

#2578 Dennis Anthony Uy (net worth $1 billion)

Meanwhile, Elon Musk was named the world's richest man with a net worth of $219 billion.

Musk's portfolio includes Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, among others. He also recently bought over 9 percent stake in the social media platform Twitter.

Musk "tops the World’s Billionaires list for the first time," Forbes said.

Amazon and Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos, LVMH's Bernard Arnault and family, Microsoft's Bill Gates and investing legend Warren Buffet rounded up the world's top 5 billionaires.

Forbes said this year's 2,668 billionaires list has 87 fewer people compared to a year ago. Collectively their net worth totaled $1.7 trillion, which was also lower by $400 billion than in 2021.

In Russia, there were 34 fewer billionaires, it said.

The US meanwhile, still leads with the most number of billionaires followed by China.

RELATED VIDEO: